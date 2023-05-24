Arrest made in Ponnambalamedu puja controversy, suspect Eswaran arrested by Moozhiyar police

Narayanan Thirumeni (suspect) : Arrest made in connection with Ponnambalamedu controversy, Narayanan Thirumeni still on the run

The Moozhiyar police have arrested Eswaran (48) of Kochupamba KFDC Colony for allegedly aiding the group that performed a controversial puja in Ponnambalamedu. Moozhiyar SHO Kiran VS stated that KFDC supervisor Rajendran Karuppaiyah, worker Sabu Mathew, and middleman Chandrasekhar (Kannan) are also being investigated. The main accused, Narayanan Thirumeni, is still at large, and five natives of Tamil Nadu who accompanied him to Ponnambalamedu are expected to be arrested. Pamba Range Officer G Ajikumar is leading the investigation. An image of the incident can be seen below.

News Source : Kerala Kaumudi

Ponnambalamedu Crime News Kerala Police Arrests One More in Connection with Ponnambalamedu Case Latest Updates on Ponnambalamedu Crime Criminal Activities in Ponnambalamedu SEO Keyword Focus: Ponnambalamedu, Kerala, Crime, Arrest, Investigation