Arrest made in Pune for damaging cars and ATM, suspect identified as Sahil Abdul Samad Gorilkar.

Sahil Abdul Samad Gorilkar, Warje police, Canal Road, Karvenagar, Pune. : Arrest made in Warje, Pune for damaging cars and ATM, suspect named Sahil Abdul Samad Gorilkar

A history sheeter and a minor were arrested by the Warje police in Pune on Monday for allegedly damaging four cars, an ATM unit, and pelting stones at a building in Canal Road of Karvenagar. Three accomplices are still on the loose. According to the police, the five men had assaulted their friend with a sharp weapon at Ganpati matha area of Warje before creating ruckus in Karvenagar. The arrested person has been identified as Sahil Abdul Samad Gorilkar (19) of Warje, who was previously arrested in a POCSO case. Two separate cases have been registered in connection with both incidents. The police have booked the men for attempted murder in the Warje incident, while one case is of rioting and mischief. A 17-year-old boy has also been detained.

News Source : TNN

