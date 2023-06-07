Arrest made in rape and assault case of girl by Vishal Gupta in Nagpur

Nagpur: A youth has been arrested by Wathoda police on charges of raping and beating a girl. The accused is identified as Vishal alias Falli Pruthvilal Gupta (21) and is a resident of Wathoda.

Between May 31 and June 2, the accused took the 20-year-old victim, who knew him, to Wathoda and Sewagram in Wardha district. There, he forcibly established a physical relationship with her, and when she protested, he also beat her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. However, the victim gathered the courage to approach Wathoda police and register a case against the accused.

Wathoda PSI Chavan acted on the victim’s complaint and booked Vishal Gupta under Sections 341, 363, 376(2)(N), 323, 504, 506 of the IPC and arrested him. The investigation is ongoing.