Arrest made in San Antonio shooting death of David Rezentes

David Rezentes : Arrest made in shooting death of David Rezentes, suspect named as Jonathan Garza

A 20-year-old man named Jonathan Garza was arrested by San Antonio police for his involvement in a robbery that turned into a shooting resulting in the death of another man. The incident occurred on March 25, 2023, and Garza was arrested on Friday. According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to a shooting at the 3300 block of El Paso Street. Upon arrival, they found a running vehicle with no one inside and a bullet hole on the passenger’s side. A bag filled with suspected cocaine was also found in the center console, and two shell casings were discovered nearby. Later, the police were called to the scene of an injured person on Elvira and SW 19th Street, where they found 20-year-old David Rezentes with a gunshot wound to his upper right torso. Rezentes was riding in the passenger’s side of the vehicle found at the shooting scene when he was shot. A witness told police that he and Rezentes were robbed during a drug deal that was arranged on social media. Five people pulled up and confronted them, and Garza was identified as the driver of the getaway vehicle during the robbery. Garza was arrested for his involvement in the incident, and his bond is set at $150,000. The other suspects have not yet been named.

Read Full story : Getaway driver charged with murder after robbery leads to shooting, police say /

News Source : Cody King

