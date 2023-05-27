Arrest Made in Sexual Assault Case of 17-Year-Old Victim in Navi Mumbai, Monal Ramesh Vaghela Identified as the Accused

Monal Ramesh Vaghela (suspect) : Arrest made in sexual assault case of 17-year-old victim in Navi Mumbai, accused identified as Monal Ramesh Vaghela.

A 26-year-old man named Monal Ramesh Vaghela was arrested by Vashi police in Navi Mumbai for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in their neighborhood on Wednesday evening. The accused took the victim to a room for some work and sexually assaulted her. The victim informed her mother, and they approached the Vashi police station to file a complaint. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of POCSO. To receive the E-paper on WhatsApp daily, click here, and to receive it on Telegram, click here. The PDF of the paper can also be shared on social media platforms.

Read Full story : 26-year-old man held for sexually assaulting minor in Vashi

News Source : Amit Srivastava

Sexual Assault Minor Victim Criminal Charges Vashi Crime Legal Consequences