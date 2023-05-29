“Gary Anthony Kelly II” : Arrest made in shooting death of Gary Anthony Kelly II in Lexington County

An individual has been apprehended by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department in relation to a man’s shooting death. Tyrese Shevon Madison, a 24-year-old male, was arrested by the sheriff’s deputies for the murder of a male victim. Detectives found that Madison had been in possession of the victim’s belongings and attempted to conceal and destroy them. The Lexington County Coroner identified the deceased as Gary Anthony Kelly II, a 45-year-old man who had been shot in the head. Madison was apprehended at his Pine Grove Apartments residence on Friday and is currently being detained at the Lexington County Detention Center. Madison has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of drugs. Sheriff Jay Koon stated that investigators had been working tirelessly to gather leads in the case since its occurrence on Thursday afternoon.

News Source : https://www.wistv.com

