Arrest made in shooting death of Markell Jackson by Demontoriyuana E. Charles

Posted on May 26, 2023

An announcement has been made by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office that 18-year-old Demontoriyuana E. Charles, who was wanted in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Markell Jackson, has been arrested. Charles turned himself in to authorities in Lafayette early Friday morning and has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $680,000 by Judge Ron Ware. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests may be made. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact detectives at 337-491-3605. Detective Michelle Robinson is leading the investigation. Photos and videos can be submitted anonymously through the CloseWatch Calcasieu app. All rights reserved by KPLC.

News Source : https://www.kplctv.com

