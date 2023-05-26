Arrest made in shooting death of Markell Jackson by Demontoriyuana E. Charles

Markell Jackson : Arrest made in shooting death of Markell Jackson: Demontoriyuana E. Charles arrested as suspect

An announcement has been made by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office that 18-year-old Demontoriyuana E. Charles, who was wanted in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Markell Jackson, has been arrested. Charles turned himself in to authorities in Lafayette early Friday morning and has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $680,000 by Judge Ron Ware. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests may be made. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact detectives at 337-491-3605. Detective Michelle Robinson is leading the investigation. Photos and videos can be submitted anonymously through the CloseWatch Calcasieu app. All rights reserved by KPLC.

Read Full story : Arrest made in shooting on 4th Ave., next to Huber Park /

News Source : https://www.kplctv.com

Huber Park shooting Fourth Avenue shooting Arrest made in shooting Criminal investigation Huber Park Law enforcement Fourth Avenue incident