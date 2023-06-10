Arrest Made in Shooting Death of U.S. Military Veteran Angela Sutton Washington; Samuel Stevens Charged with First-Degree Murder

Angela Sutton Washington (victim) : Arrest Made in Shooting Death of U.S. Military Veteran Angela Sutton Washington; Suspect Samuel Stevens Charged with First-Degree Murder

A 15-year-old named Samuel Stevens has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm in the shooting death of U.S. Military Veteran Angela Sutton Washington in Orlando, Florida. Washington was killed while shopping in a plaza on North Lane on February 7th, and Stevens fled the scene. He was captured after the community, homicide detectives, and Crimeline made “relentless efforts” to find him. For more information, including video coverage, readers can download the free WFTV news and weather apps or stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

News Source : Adam Poulisse

Orlando shooting Teen arrested Military veteran death Orlando police investigation Criminal charges filed