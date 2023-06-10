Angela Sutton Washington – focus keyword: victim name : Arrest made in shooting death of U.S. Military Veteran Angela Sutton Washington

Police have arrested and charged 15-year-old Samuel Stevens with first-degree murder with a firearm in the shooting death of U.S. Military Veteran Angela Sutton Washington. The incident occurred on Feb. 7 while Washington was shopping at a plaza located at 5100 North Lane. Stevens fled the scene but was captured after “relentless efforts” from homicide detectives, the community, and Crimeline, according to police. To stay updated on news and weather, download the free WFTV apps or stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

News Source : Adam Poulisse

