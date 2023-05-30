Arrest made in shooting of woman at Cumberland Mart, juvenile suspect in custody

Fayetteville shooting victim : Juvenile boy charged in shooting of woman at Cumberland Mart

An arrest has been made by detectives of the Fayetteville Police Department in connection with the shooting of a woman at Cumberland Mart that occurred in February. The shooter has been identified as a juvenile boy and has been taken into custody, facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury. Contrary to initial reports, the victim was not pregnant at the time of the shooting. The investigation is still ongoing, and detectives are in search of two additional suspects related to the incident. Anyone with information concerning the case is urged to contact Detective B. Campbell at 910-813-8012. For anonymous tips, individuals may reach Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477 or visit fay-nccrimestoppers.org.

News Source : Delaney Eyermann

