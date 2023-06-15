Arrest made in Southeast Side shooting; Joseph Ray Limon suspected in love triangle killing

Joseph Ray Limon : Arrest made in Southeast Side shooting, Joseph Ray Limon suspected in love triangle murder

According to a preliminary police report, Joseph Ray Limon, 37, was arrested without incident after a shooting on the Southeast Side. Limon was convinced to surrender by family members. The shooting occurred on East Palfrey Street, where police found a 36-year-old Hispanic man dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim and a woman were at a home on the street when Limon arrived. A fight broke out between Limon and the victim, which resulted in the shooting. Limon was arrested shortly after the incident inside the home. The shooting is believed to have been a result of a love triangle involving Limon and the victim. The investigation is still ongoing.

News Source : Elisha Nuñez

