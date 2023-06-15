Arrest made in Southeast Side shooting; Joseph Ray Limon suspected in love triangle killing

Arrest made in Southeast Side shooting; Joseph Ray Limon suspected in love triangle killing

Posted on June 15, 2023

Joseph Ray Limon : Arrest made in Southeast Side shooting, Joseph Ray Limon suspected in love triangle murder

According to a preliminary police report, Joseph Ray Limon, 37, was arrested without incident after a shooting on the Southeast Side. Limon was convinced to surrender by family members. The shooting occurred on East Palfrey Street, where police found a 36-year-old Hispanic man dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim and a woman were at a home on the street when Limon arrived. A fight broke out between Limon and the victim, which resulted in the shooting. Limon was arrested shortly after the incident inside the home. The shooting is believed to have been a result of a love triangle involving Limon and the victim. The investigation is still ongoing.

News Source : Elisha Nuñez

  1. Love triangle shooting
  2. Man arrested in shooting
  3. Criminal charges for love triangle shooting
  4. Legal consequences of love triangle violence
  5. Joseph Limon arrested for violent crime
Post Views: 5

Leave a Reply