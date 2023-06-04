Arrest made in theft case at BJP leader Jiwan Gupta’s house in Ludhiana

Jiwan Gupta theft case : Arrest made in theft case at BJP leader Jiwan Gupta’s house

The Ludhiana police announced that they have solved the robbery case at the residence of BJP leader Jiwan Gupta. They apprehended a suspect and retrieved the stolen items. A picture of the suspect was not provided.

Read Full story : BJP leader’s house theft case cracked /

News Source : The Tribune India

BJP leader house theft case Arrest in BJP leader’s house theft Police solve BJP leader’s house theft Investigation into BJP leader’s house theft Suspects caught in BJP leader’s house theft