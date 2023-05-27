Arrest made: Mohd Yousaf Chouhan, Hizbul Mujahideen associate

Mohd Yousaf Chouhan – Focus Keyword : Arrest of Hizbul Mujahideen associate Mohd Yousaf Chouhan

According to an official statement released on Friday, an active member of the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist group was apprehended by the Kishtwar Police, in collaboration with 17 RR and CRPF 52 battalion teams. The individual in question, who goes by the name of Mohd Yousaf Chouhan, was taken into custody from Cherji Kishtwar. The police received information about Chouhan’s alleged involvement in terror-related activities in the Kishtwar district.

News Source : Mirror Now

Jammu and Kashmir news Hizbul Mujahideen arrest Kishtwar violence Chinese grenade recovery Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir