Arrest of alleged firearms trafficker Mukand Singh with recovery of huge quantity of arms and ammunition in Delhi

A firearms trafficker operating on behalf of handlers in the USA and Dubai has been arrested by the Special Cell/NDR team, who also recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition from his possession. The accused, identified as Mukand Singh, had been supplying illicit arms and ammunition to criminals in Delhi and Punjab for the past six months. He was apprehended on May 24, 2023, near Sarai Kale Khan Bus Terminal in Delhi, and 25 pistols of .32 bore, two extra magazines, and 50 live cartridges were recovered. The police team acted on a tipoff and arrested the accused under the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway to identify all links in this network.

News Source : ANI News

