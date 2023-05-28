Arrest of LeT militant associate in Baramulla district, Kashmir

int and apprehended the suspect, identified as Tariq Ahmad Dar. : Militant Associate of LeT Arrested in Baramulla District of Jammu and Kashmir

int and successfully apprehended a LeT militant associate in Baramulla district on Saturday, according to the police. The security forces were alerted to the presence of militants in Nagbal village, located in the Chandoosa area of north Kashmir, prompting them to set up a mobile vehicle checkpoint and make the arrest. An image of the arrest is available at https://englishtribuneimages.blob.core.windows.net/gallary-content/2023/5/2023_5$largeimg_1431627239.jpg.

News Source : The Tribune India

