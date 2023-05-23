Arrest of proclaimed offender Mehak Deep Singh in rash driving case

Mehak Deep Singh (suspect) : Arrested: Proclaimed Offender Mehak Deep Singh for Rash Driving and Mischief Case

A wanted individual involved in a rash driving and mischief case was apprehended by the city police. The offender in question, identified as Mehak Deep Singh, hails from Preet Nagar on Ladowali Road in Jalandhar.

Read Full story : On the run for seven years, PO arrested /

News Source : The Tribune India

