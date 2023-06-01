Arrest of Suspected Militants in Jammu’s Poonch District, Including Victim Mohammad Farooq

Mohammad Riaz, Mohammad Farooq and Mohammad Zubar : Army arrests three militants in Jammu’s Poonch district, one suspected militant injured

Three militants were apprehended by the army during a gunshot in Jammu’s Poonch district, with a soldier and one of the suspected militants sustaining injuries. The Pir Panchal region, comprising Poonch and Rajouri districts, has seen several major attacks on security forces and civilians in recent months. Despite extensive efforts by security forces to capture the perpetrators, they have yet to achieve a significant success. The army intercepted three to four militants who were attempting to cross the fence, taking advantage of bad weather, before firing at them. Three local men were captured, including Mohammad Riaz, Mohammad Farooq, and Mohammad Zubar, all residents of Karmara village of Poonch. One AK 56 rifle, two pistols, one suspected IED packed in a pressure cooker, and drugs were recovered from their possession.

News Source : Muzaffar Raina

