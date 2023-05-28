Arrest warrant issued for teen in shooting of Terry Carter

Terry Carter shooting arrest warrant : Arrest warrant issued for teenager in connection to shooting of Terry Carter

A teenager is being sought by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a shooting that occurred on Friday evening. An arrest warrant has been issued for the unnamed 14-year-old who is wanted for questioning. The shooting took place at the 2400 block of Youth Monroe Road, and the victim, Terry Carter, was rushed to the hospital with the extent of his injuries unknown. Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is urged to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

News Source : https://www.atlantanewsfirst.com

