Arrested: Proclaimed Offender Rahul in Theft and House-Breaking Case

Rahul – suspect in theft and house-breaking case : Arrest made: Rahul apprehended for theft and house-breaking in Jalandhar
Rahul, a resident of Rameshwar Colony, Abadpura in Jalandhar, has been arrested by the city police. He was a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a case of theft and house-breaking. A photograph of him has been included in the article.
Read Full story :On the run for 4 years, PO lands in police net/
News Source : The Tribune India
- Fugitive Arrest
- Criminal Apprehension
- Law Enforcement Capture
- On the Run Arrest
- Police Netting Fugitive