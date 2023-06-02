Arrested: Proclaimed Offender Rahul in Theft and House-Breaking Case

Posted on June 2, 2023

Rahul, a resident of Rameshwar Colony, Abadpura in Jalandhar, has been arrested by the city police. He was a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a case of theft and house-breaking. A photograph of him has been included in the article.

News Source : The Tribune India

