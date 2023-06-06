Arrests made in connection to shooting death of 4-year-old girl; suspect Lamarion Buchanan still at large

Lamarion Buchanan (suspect) : Arrests made in connection to shooting death of 4-year-old girl in Nashville, suspect Lamarion Buchanan still at large

According to Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake, three individuals have been apprehended and a fourth is being sought in connection with the targeted shooting that resulted in the death of a four-year-old girl. The suspects, identified as Trey Dennis, Kenlando Lewis, and Keimari Johnson, have been charged with criminal homicide. Lamarion Buchanan, who is still at large, has also been identified as a suspect. The incident occurred when the four suspects allegedly pulled up to the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue and fired rifle rounds into the victim’s car, which contained the young girl. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. The suspects’ vehicle was recovered by detectives last Friday. Nashville Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 615-742-7463 for anyone with information on Buchanan’s whereabouts.

