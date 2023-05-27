Chad Colivas : Arrests made in murder of Chad Colivas in Abbotsford

Two individuals, a man and a woman, have been arrested and charged for the murder of Chad Colivas in March 2022 in Abbotsford, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). Colivas was shot in the lower level of a family home on Latimer Street and found with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders, he died at the scene. A neighbour reported hearing three to four gunshots and seeing a man flee the home and jump into a waiting vehicle, which sped off. IHIT investigators and members of the Abbotsford Police Department arrested 22-year-old Tanner Fox and 30-year-old Laetitia Acera, both of Abbotsford, on Friday. Fox has been charged with second degree murder, and Acera has been charged with manslaughter. The killing is not believed to be related to the ongoing gang conflict in British Columbia. Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT expressed gratitude for the strong partnership with the Abbotsford Police Department and other integrated teams, as well as the strong work completed by all investigators that led to these results.

News Source : British Columbia

