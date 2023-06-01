Arrests made in robbery and assault case of hosiery trader’s house in Ludhiana

Roshan Kumar – former driver of hosiery trader’s family, arrested for robbery : Former driver arrested for robbery and assault on hosiery trader’s family in Ludhiana

Two individuals, including a former driver of a hosiery trader’s family, were arrested by the police eight days after the robbery and assault of two women in the trader’s house. The police recovered gold jewellery, which the accused had stolen from the house, and a scooter used in the crime. However, one of the accomplices is yet to be apprehended. The arrested suspects, identified as Gurjeet Singh and Roshan Kumar, are facing trial in at least 12 cases of snatching and robbery, including robberies at liquor vends. Roshan, who had worked as a driver for the family for a month, quit the job two months ago due to salary issues but was aware of the family’s financial status, leading to his involvement in the robbery conspiracy. The police arrested the suspects when they were preparing for another snatching. The miscreants had robbed the trader’s wife and mother of cash and gold jewellery while assaulting them with iron rods. The police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated an investigation, leading to the arrest of the suspects captured in the CCTVs installed in the locality.

