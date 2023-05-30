Arsenal could walk away from deal for Declan Rice if too costly, warns Sky Sports journalist

Declan Rice : Arsenal may walk away from deal for Declan Rice, says Sky Sports journalist

Arsenal may abandon their pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice due to the potential cost of the deal, according to reports. The Gunners are looking to strengthen in midfield as they face the possible departures of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey. Rice has been identified as their preferred target, but Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with the England international. Sky Sports journalist Mark McAdam has warned that Arsenal will “quite happily walk away from the deal” if the financial package becomes too expensive.

News Source : Lewis Oldham

