Arsenal Expected to Make Formal Bid for West Ham Captain Declan Rice, According to Sky Sports Reporter Dharmesh Sheth

Declan Rice : Arsenal Expected to Up Bid for Declan Rice, Says Sky Sports Reporter Dharmesh Sheth

Arsenal are set to make a formal bid for West Ham United captain, Declan Rice, next month, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth. The Gunners have identified Rice as a top target and are confident of completing a club-record deal, with The Telegraph reporting that they are working on a £92 million offer. However, West Ham’s valuation is closer to £120 million, which would be accepted from a Champions League club this summer. Sheth believes that Arsenal will wait until after West Ham’s Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina to make their move. Manchester United and Chelsea are also reportedly interested in Rice.

