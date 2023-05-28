Sacha Boey asking price : “Arsenal Informed of Sacha Boey Asking Price During London Meetings”

Galatasaray has informed Arsenal that the asking price for French right-back Sacha Boey is £21 million, according to Fabrizio Romano. Meetings have been held in London, where the conditions of potentially signing Boey have been discussed. Arsenal has identified Boey as a defensive reinforcement for the extended injury of Takehiro Tomiyasu. Boey would be keen to move to the Premier League, and reports suggest that Arsenal is one of two English clubs interested in signing him. Mikel Arteta has suffered from defensive injuries throughout this season, impacting the club’s ability to keep pace with Manchester City. The longer-than-expected injury for Tomiyasu has made full-back a position that Arsenal wants to strengthen this summer.

News Source : Last Word on Football

