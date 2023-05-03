Arsenal title chance : Arsenal’s Title Hopes Boosted by Chelsea’s Poor Performance

In a highly-anticipated London derby, Arsenal emerged victorious with a convincing 3-1 win over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. The Gunners took control of the match from the start, capitalizing on a lackluster first-half display from the visitors to race into a three-goal lead. Martin Odegaard was the star of the show, scoring twice within the first 31 minutes, while Gabriel Jesus added a third from close range. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who made a surprise start against his former club, was replaced at half-time after touching the ball just nine times. Kai Havertz led the line instead, and Chelsea improved somewhat in the second half, with Noni Madueke scoring his first Chelsea goal on 65 minutes. However, the damage had already been done, and Arsenal secured their first win in five matches.

The win was a much-needed boost for Arsenal, who had suffered four consecutive losses, including a defeat to league leaders Manchester City. With the victory, Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League by two points, although they have played two matches more than Manchester City, who face West Ham on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s caretaker boss Frank Lampard has now lost all six of his matches in charge of the club. The Blues were almost incomprehensibly bad at the Emirates, with their defending for all three first-half goals described as shambolic. The defeat highlighted Chelsea’s struggles for goals, which prompted Lampard’s decision to start Aubameyang. However, the move backfired, and Aubameyang was hauled off at half-time after an anonymous showing.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made three changes to freshen things up, and it paid off with a much-improved display. The Gunners’ reliance on a creative core over the entire season was evident, with Odegaard becoming the third Arsenal player to reach 20+ goals and assists combined in the Premier League this season, after Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

The win was marred by an injury scare, as defender Gabriel Magalhaes limped off with a muscular problem at the end of the match. Despite the setback, Arsenal fans were delighted with the comprehensive win over their London rivals.

News Source : James Olley

Source Link :Chelsea’s awful performance gives Arsenal a chance for title/