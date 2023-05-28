Declan Rice : Arsenal Transfer News – Declan Rice

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Arsenal are expected to make a formal bid for West Ham United captain Declan Rice next month. The Gunners are looking to strengthen their squad in the summer, with Champions League football returning to the Emirates Stadium next season. The Telegraph suggests that Arsenal are structuring a deal worth £92 million to persuade West Ham into selling Rice. However, this offer is likely to fall short of West Ham’s valuation, with an offer worth £120 million required to secure his signature from a Champions League club this summer. Sheth believes that Arsenal’s pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo shows they are willing to put big-money offers on the table. The Sky Sports journalist has tipped Arsenal to head to the negotiating table for Rice after West Ham compete in the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina next month. Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich have also been linked with Rice’s signature.

News Source : GiveMeSport

