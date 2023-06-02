Arsenal Transfer News – Raphael Guerreiro: Suspect in Left-Back Replacement for Outgoing Kieran Tierney

Raphael Guerreiro : Arsenal transfer news – Raphael Guerreiro revealed as potential solution to left-back problem, says Dean Jones

According to transfer insider Dean Jones, Arsenal may pursue Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro as a solution to their left-back problem, as reported by GIVEMESPORT. The Gunners are expected to be active in the transfer market and left-back is considered a key area for improvement. Kieran Tierney is expected to leave, with Newcastle United and Aston Villa interested in him. Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo is one of the main targets, but Arsenal is said to have reservations over the £60 million asking price. Guerreiro, whose contract at Dortmund expires this summer, is a viable option for the north Londoners. He has the ability to play in midfield and position himself in half-spaces, which Mikel Arteta finds important. Guerreiro has 224 appearances and registered 90 G/A contributions from left-back during his time at Dortmund. He could provide the perfect balance to Arsenal’s squad, should he arrive on a free transfer this summer.

News Source : GiveMeSport

