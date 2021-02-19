Art Cervi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Art Cervi, Detroit TV’s Bozo the Clown in the 1960s and ’70s has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021.
Art Cervi, Detroit TV’s Bozo the Clown in the 1960s and ’70s has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
Art Cervi, Detroit TV's Bozo the Clown in the 1960s and '70s, dies at age 86 https://t.co/qCSr6F9kpy via @freep
— Occupy The Bronx (@OccupyTheBronx) February 19, 2021
Occupy The Bronx @OccupyTheBronx Art Cervi, Detroit TV’s Bozo the Clown in the 1960s and ’70s, dies at age 86 https://freep.com/story/entertainment/2021/02/18/art-cervi-longtime-bozo-clown-detroit-tv-dies-86/4493044001/… via @freep
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Kathie Scalzo Doty
I knew him well when I was a regular dancer on the tv show Swinging Time for 3 years and he was the Producer of the show and then he became Bozo the clown so glad I spoke to him a few years ago to catch up………he was a great, warm and funny, funny guy who was always POSITIVE………….R.I.P. Art heaven gained an angel…………
Lucy Fossett Herczeg
BOZO in Chicago was a very well-known clown…. have a little respect as circus kids always knew who he was and worked on in his show… rest in peace Bozo the clown…Bozo show
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.