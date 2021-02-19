Art Cervi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Art Cervi, Detroit TV’s Bozo the Clown in the 1960s and ’70s has Died .

Art Cervi, Detroit TV’s Bozo the Clown in the 1960s and ’70s has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.

Occupy The Bronx @OccupyTheBronx Art Cervi, Detroit TV’s Bozo the Clown in the 1960s and ’70s, dies at age 86 https://freep.com/story/entertainment/2021/02/18/art-cervi-longtime-bozo-clown-detroit-tv-dies-86/4493044001/… via @freep

Tributes

Kathie Scalzo Doty

I knew him well when I was a regular dancer on the tv show Swinging Time for 3 years and he was the Producer of the show and then he became Bozo the clown so glad I spoke to him a few years ago to catch up………he was a great, warm and funny, funny guy who was always POSITIVE………….R.I.P. Art heaven gained an angel…………

Lucy Fossett Herczeg

BOZO in Chicago was a very well-known clown…. have a little respect as circus kids always knew who he was and worked on in his show… rest in peace Bozo the clown…Bozo show