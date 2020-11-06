Art Decio Death -Dead : Elkhart legend Art Decio has died has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 6, 2020
0 Comment

Art Decio Death -Dead : Elkhart legend Art Decio has died has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Elkhart legend Art Decio has died has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 6, 2020.

“Rasmus S. Jorgensen on Twitter: “Elkhart legend Art Decio has died. He was a hugely successful businessman and philanthropist who loved Elkhart. ”

Tributes 

Rasmus S. Jorgensen
@ReadRasmus
·
1m
Just updated the story on the late Art Decio with more reaction.
“He probably did more for the City of Elkhart in the course of his lifetime than any other human being who ever lived here,” Gary Boyn told me.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Art Decio Death -Dead : Elkhart legend Art Decio has died has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.