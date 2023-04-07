Art Director Norman Reynolds Dies at 89

Lucasfilm Confirms Oscar-Winning Art Director Norman Reynolds Has Died at 89

Introduction

The film industry is mourning the loss of one of its own, as Lucasfilm has confirmed that Norman Reynolds, an Academy Award-winning art director for Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope and Raiders of the Lost Ark, has passed away at the age of 89.

Norman Reynolds’ Work with Star Wars

Reynolds, a London native, worked closely with John Barry, the production designer for Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, to develop the iconic architectural style and design philosophy of the Star Wars universe. Along with art director Leslie Dilley and set decorator Roger Christian, Reynolds won the Academy Award for Art Direction in 1978 for his outstanding contributions to the film. For the sequel, The Empire Strikes Back, Reynolds was promoted to the production designer role, after Barry passed away while working as a consultant for the film.

Reynolds’ brilliance lay in his ability to transform the artistic designs of legendary concept artists Ralph McQuarrie and Joe Johnston into fully-realized and physically-constructed sets. He made the animation of a galaxy far, far away come to life in a way that was practical and accessible, paving the way for the continual legacy of Star Wars design that still spans across movies, television shows, video games, immersive entertainment, and theme park experiences.

Norman Reynolds’ Work with Raiders of the Lost Ark

Reynolds also worked with renowned director Steven Spielberg to help establish the iconic look and style of Raiders of the Lost Ark, sculpting the famous golden idol that Indiana Jones pursues in the beginning of the film, and engineering the thrilling scene of the boulder rolling down the temple passage.

In 1982, Reynolds won his second Academy Award for Art Direction, alongside art director Leslie Dilley and set decorator Michael Ford, for his outstanding contributions to Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Words of Remembrance from Industry Professionals

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Director Steven Spielberg are among the industry professionals who have expressed their condolences and heartfelt appreciation for Reynolds’ work:

“Frank and I were shattered at the news of Norman’s passing this weekend. Norman was an exceptional person to work with. His contributions to the first entries of the Star Wars saga and Indiana Jones series helped set the standard for the look of these beloved stories that has inspired generations of film designers. Our thoughts are with his family.” – Kathleen Kennedy “Norman was always smiling with enthusiasm, and there was nothing he couldn’t make work! Joyful and friendly and a massive talent.” – Steven Spielberg

Conclusion

The artistry and contributions of Norman Reynolds will continue to inspire and influence the film industry for years to come. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.