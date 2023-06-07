“art exhibitions in europe”: Discover the Top 15 Must-See Art Exhibitions in Europe for Summer

Hoping to immerse yourself in the world of European art and culture this summer but not quite sure what’s on and what’s worth seeing? Well, fear not. Euronews Culture is here to guide you through some of the most outstanding exhibitions taking place throughout Europe this summer, ensuring you won’t miss out on the finest experiences.

From an enlightening journey into the legacy of Tartan at the V&A Dundee to a mesmerizing display of Basquiat and Warhol’s works at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, these events are not to be overlooked.

If you’re in Paris, you’re in luck, as the city is hosting several must-see exhibitions this summer. One of them is the Paris Philharmonic’s immersive exhibition devoted to the Nigerian musician Fela Kuti. The exhibition, titled ‘Fela Anikalapu-Kuti: Afrobeat rebellion,’ pays homage to the late musician by recreating the atmosphere of his sweaty, politically-charged nightclub, the “Afrika Shrine.” Through music, sound installations, photographs, projections, rare objects, and stage costumes, the exhibition allows visitors to get as close as possible to Fela’s music and his political struggles.

Another exhibition not to be missed in Paris is the Musée d’Orsay’s dialogue between two of the most renowned painters of the 19th century, Edouard Manet and Edgar Degas. The exhibition, co-organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the National Gallery in London, brings together an incredible collection of around 200 paintings, pastels, drawings, engravings, monotypes, letters, and notebooks, creating a thematic and chronological route through their artistic careers.

If you’re in Madrid, the Gallery of Royal Collections is a must-see. This highly-anticipated museum will showcase an extensive array of artistic treasures amassed by Spanish monarchs over five centuries, encompassing paintings, tapestries, sculptures, decorative art pieces, armor, and opulent royal furniture. Representing the Spanish Empire of the Hapsburg to the Bourbon dynasty, the gallery’s inaugural exhibition will feature 650 carefully selected pieces from the impressive 170,000-strong collection owned by the National Heritage agency. Visitors can expect to admire masterpieces by renowned artists such as Goya, Caravaggio, El Greco, and The Bosch, alongside a remarkable tapestry collection and a stunning array of carriages and royal furniture.

In Berlin, the Gemäldegalerie is offering a remarkable opportunity to immerse oneself in the artistry of Hugo van der Goes, the influential Netherlandish artist of the late 15th century. Marking the first-ever monographic exhibition dedicated to van der Goes, the showcase presents nearly all of the artist’s surviving paintings and drawings, unveiling their monumental presence, vibrant colors, and profound emotional expressivity.

If you’re in London, the Design Museum is hosting a highly anticipated exhibition centered around design and architecture by renowned Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei. The exhibition, titled ‘Making Sense,’ has so far captivated audiences with its monumental site-specific installations, including five sprawling “fields” composed of an impressive assortment of objects collected by the artist over the past three decades.

Another exhibition not to be missed in London is Isaac Julien’s ambitious solo exhibition at Tate Britain. The exhibition showcases his pioneering work spanning from the early 1980s to the present day, highlighting his ability to break down artistic barriers and draw inspiration from various disciplines.

These are just a few of the outstanding exhibitions taking place throughout Europe this summer. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or simply looking for a cultural experience, these events are not to be missed. So, pack your bags and immerse yourself in the world of European art and culture this summer.

