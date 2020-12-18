Artemis Joukowsky Jr Death -Dead – Obituary : Chancellor Emeritus Artemis A.W. Joukowsky Jr has Died .
Chancellor Emeritus Artemis A.W. Joukowsky Jr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
The Graduate School is saddened by the passing of Chancellor Emeritus Artemis A.W. Joukowsky Jr. He was a fervent supporter of graduate students and the University and will be missed. Our condolences go out to the Joukowsky family. https://t.co/VDj16kRomx
— Brown Grad School (@BrownGradSchool) December 18, 2020
