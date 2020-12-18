Artemis Joukowsky Jr Death -Dead – Obituary : Chancellor Emeritus Artemis A.W. Joukowsky Jr has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
Chancellor Emeritus Artemis A.W. Joukowsky Jr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Brown Grad School @BrownGradSchool The Graduate School is saddened by the passing of Chancellor Emeritus Artemis A.W. Joukowsky Jr. He was a fervent supporter of graduate students and the University and will be missed. Our condolences go out to the Joukowsky family.

