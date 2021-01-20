Arthi Ramkissoon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : leading HIV researcher in the country, Dr Arthi Ramkissoon has Died .

leading HIV researcher in the country, Dr Arthi Ramkissoon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

@CAPRISAOfficial is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of a dear colleague and a leading HIV researcher in the country, Dr Arthi Ramkissoon. She leaves a rich legacy as the founder & CEO of the KZN Children’s Hospital Trust. RIP. pic.twitter.com/cdDdgYqWSr — CAPRISA (@CAPRISAOfficial) January 20, 2021

CAPRISA @CAPRISAOfficial @CAPRISAOfficial is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of a dear colleague and a leading HIV researcher in the country, Dr Arthi Ramkissoon. She leaves a rich legacy as the founder & CEO of the KZN Children’s Hospital Trust. RIP.