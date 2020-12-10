Arthur Hart Death -Dead – Obituary : Arthur Hart, former faculty member and honorary doctorate recipient from The College of Idaho has Died .
Arthur Hart, former faculty member and honorary doctorate recipient from The College of Idaho, has passed away. #YoteFam #GreatFaculty https://t.co/W8rtXK3LHv
— The College of Idaho (@collegeofidaho) December 10, 2020
