Arthur Imperatore Death -Dead : Arthur Imperatore, Sr., founder of the New York Waterway ferry has Died – .

Arthur Imperatore, Sr., founder of the New York Waterway ferry has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 20, 2020.

“Governor Phil Murphy on Twitter: “Saddened by the passing of Arthur Imperatore, Sr., founder of the New York Waterway ferry and the man who almost single-handedly transformed the Hudson County waterfront. ”

Saddened by the passing of Arthur Imperatore, Sr., founder of the New York Waterway ferry and the man who almost single-handedly transformed the Hudson County waterfront. pic.twitter.com/jGn9SEWFMU — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 20, 2020

Tributes

Arthur Imperatore is the reason I am where I am. He saw an opportunity for ferries in New York City in the ’80s when only the Staten Island Ferry was in operation. Because of him, the East River Ferry pilot began (my first big job here!), which begot NYC Ferry. Thank you, sir. https://t.co/2uLuXYywiK — Franny Civitano (@frannycivitano) November 20, 2020

We offer our condolences to the NY Waterway (@ridetheferry) family on the passing of Arthur Imperatore Sr., a pioneer in the resurgence of passenger ferries in NY Harbor. He sparked the vision that would eventually lead to our own system, and we thank him. https://t.co/c3m1Pzfkob — NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) November 20, 2020

Arthur E. Imperatore Sr. made NY and NJ simply a better place by bringing back ferries. We have lost a great leader and innovator. Our condolences to the Imperatore family and everyone at @risetheferry. https://t.co/aK2svoDTQR — Waterfront Alliance (@OurWaterfront) November 20, 2020