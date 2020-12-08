Arthur Newman Death -Dead – Obituary : Former Rancho Mirage City Councilman Arthur Newman has Died .
Former Rancho Mirage City Councilman Arthur Newman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Former Rancho Mirage City Councilman Arthur Newman has died at the age of 96. Newman, the brother of actor Paul Newman, lived in Rancho Mirage with his wife Patty for 40 years. Newman was a known philanthropist, community and civic leader and retired film executive. More at 10. pic.twitter.com/4FNs1EIfno
— Karen Devine (@KarenDevineKESQ) December 8, 2020
