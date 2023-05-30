“Artichoke Chicken Recipe”: Recipe for Chicken Scaloppine and Artichokes

A Classic Chicken Scaloppine Dish: Kristina’s Delight

As a chef, I’ve had the privilege of creating numerous dishes that have become favorites among my customers. However, there’s one recipe that holds a special place in my heart – Kristina’s Delight. This dish is not only a reminder of my childhood, but it’s also a tribute to my father, who was a chef and created this recipe.

Kristina’s Delight is a chicken scaloppine dish that my father used to put on his spring menu. It was like a harbinger of the season, and as soon as it appeared on the menu, we knew that spring had officially arrived. After my younger sister Kristina was born, my dad renamed the dish after her, and it became an instant classic at our family’s restaurant.

To make this dish, you need to start by making sure that your chicken scaloppine is cut thin. If the chicken is too thick, the dish will take longer to cook, and the chicken will become tough and rubbery. Once you have your chicken ready, season it with salt and pepper.

In a sauté pan over medium-high heat, add some olive oil and sauté the chicken for approximately 1 minute on each side until it gets a bit of color. Next, add some sliced garlic and shallots and sauté until they are browned slightly. Season the ingredients in the pan with salt and pepper, and then add some artichokes and continue to sauté.

Once the ingredients are sautéed, deglaze the pan with white wine. This will help to release all the flavors that are stuck to the bottom of the pan. After deglazing, add some heavy cream and continue to cook, reducing the contents of the pan by one-third or until slightly thickened.

To give the dish some zing, add some lemon zest and segments. Then, add some garlic confit, which you can make by thinly slicing two cups of garlic and cooking them in extra-virgin olive oil until they are soft and golden brown. Continue to cook until the sauce coats all the ingredients.

Finally, finish the dish with a sprinkling of herbs and cheese, and serve. If you want to switch things up a bit, you can substitute veal, pork, shrimp or even lobster for the chicken. They all work beautifully in this dish. For a vegetarian option, just eliminate the protein and double up on the artichoke.

In conclusion, Kristina’s Delight is a classic dish that has been a part of my family’s history for many years. It’s a dish that holds a special place in my heart and reminds me of my dad’s love for cooking. I hope that you will enjoy making this dish as much as I do and that it will become a classic in your family’s menu as well.

News Source : TODAY.com

Source Link :Chicken Scaloppine with Artichokes Recipe/