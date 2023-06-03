Artificial Ivy Wall Screen for Outdoor Garden Decor – DearHouse 39.3×236.2inch Privacy Fence, Faux Ivy Vine Leaf Decoration, and Hedges Fence



Price: $89.99

as of Jun 03,2023 04:14:37 UTC





Are you looking for a way to decorate your home while also ensuring privacy from the outside world? Look no further than the DearHouse Artificial Ivy Privacy Fence Wall Screen! This versatile product is perfect for both interior and exterior usage and can be strategically placed in areas that may be exposed. Whether you want to add some greenery to your backyard or create a cozy oasis in your home, this privacy fence will provide the perfect solution.

One of the standout features of the DearHouse Artificial Ivy Privacy Fence Wall Screen is its densely packed leaves. The privacy fence leaves are placed closely enough to provide blockage from harsh sunlight while also allowing air flow through the open net back. This added mesh backing also provides more privacy and windscreen protection to its users. Whether you live in a windy area or simply want an extra layer of privacy, this fence has got you covered.

In addition to its functional benefits, the DearHouse Artificial Ivy Privacy Fence Wall Screen also boasts a fade-resistant look. The durable, fresh-looking plastic and polyester leaves keep their evergreen look year-round and are easy to clean and maintain. You won’t have to worry about the leaves turning brown or losing their color over time, making this fence a worthwhile investment for any homeowner.

Finally, the DearHouse Artificial Ivy Privacy Fence Wall Screen is incredibly versatile and easy to use. Its lightweight design makes it easy to move around to redecorate and beautify any room or space. You can easily put it on a fence, trellis, wall, or any other area that needs a touch of greenery and privacy. With overall dimensions of 177.1”(L) x 59”(W), this fence provides ample coverage and will live up any space in your home or garden.

Overall, if you’re looking for a way to add some privacy and greenery to your home or garden, the DearHouse Artificial Ivy Privacy Fence Wall Screen is an excellent choice. Its densely packed leaves provide both privacy and windscreen protection, while its fade-resistant look ensures that it will look fresh and green year-round. And with its lightweight design and versatility, you can easily move it around to decorate any space in your home or garden. So why wait? Give your home the privacy and decoration it deserves with the DearHouse Artificial Ivy Privacy Fence Wall Screen today!



