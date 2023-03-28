“Artist Lucinda Urrusti dies at 94 #RIPLucindaUrrusti”

The death of Lucinda Urrusti, a Mexican artist aged 94, has been reported. Urrusti’s artistic style predominantly featured abstract and impressionist watercolours, often incorporating layered luminosity to convey emotion. #RIPLucindaUrrusti

Renowned Mexican artist Lucinda Urrusti has passed away at the age of 94. Her passing marks the end of an illustrious career that spanned decades and significantly contributed to the evolution of abstract and impressionist watercolours. Throughout her career, Urrusti was celebrated for her unique style and her use of layering and light, which often resulted in the creation of art that evoked powerful emotions.

Born in Mexico City in 1929, Urrusti began her art journey early in life. By the age of 12, she was already known for her artistic talent and had started taking formal art classes. Later, she went on to graduate from the prestigious National School of Fine Arts and went on to teach there for several years.

Despite the fact that she received critical acclaim throughout her career, Urrusti was also known for being a private individual, preferring to let her art speak for itself. Her art often explored themes of nature, capturing the essence of the world around her with incredible detail and thoughtfulness.

In her paintings, Urrusti often employed a technique known as “watermarked” painting. This technique involved layering paint onto wet watercolour paper, thereby creating a texture-rich effect of light and shadow that was often likened to the texture of watermarked paper. This unique style, coupled with her use of light, allowed her to capture moments in time in a way that truly spoke to viewers.

Over the years, Urrusti’s work has been exhibited in prestigious venues around the world, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Tate Gallery in London. Her art has been described as a celebration of life, beauty, and the human spirit, and has left an indelible mark on the world of art.

Her passing is a great loss to the art world, and she will be remembered as one of Mexico’s finest artists, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished for generations to come. Her contributions to the world of art were significant, and her unique style and technique have influenced countless artists around the world. Indeed, Lucinda Urrusti was a remarkable artist who will be greatly missed.

