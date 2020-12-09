Artist P. Mansaram Death -Dead – Obituary : Artist P. Mansaram has Died .

Artist P. Mansaram has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

We are deeply saddened to hear that incredible artist and long-time Inc. member P. Mansaram has passed away. Our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. He will be missed.

Mansaram's beautiful, prolific work is currently on exhibition @ArtGallBurl until January 3. https://t.co/CEh0uh1ltC

— Hamilton Artists Inc. (@hamartinc) December 9, 2020