Artist P. Mansaram Death -Dead – Obituary : Artist P. Mansaram has Died .
Artist P. Mansaram has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
We are deeply saddened to hear that incredible artist and long-time Inc. member P. Mansaram has passed away. Our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. He will be missed.
Mansaram's beautiful, prolific work is currently on exhibition @ArtGallBurl until January 3. https://t.co/CEh0uh1ltC
— Hamilton Artists Inc. (@hamartinc) December 9, 2020
