Artist paralyzed in alleged subway shove by Kamal Semrade in New York

A man has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and other crimes after allegedly shoving a Turkish-born artist into a moving subway train in New York. Emine Yilmaz Ozsoy, who moved to the city six years ago, was left instantly paralyzed from the neck down in what prosecutors described as a “completely unprovoked” attack. Kamal Semrade, 39, was accused of grabbing her head with both hands and shoving her with all his force into the moving train. Ozsoy suffered a cervical spine fracture, a scalp laceration and other injuries. She remains in critical condition with a high risk of death or stroke.

News Source : Tim Stelloh and Joe Kottke

