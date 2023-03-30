Arts philanthropist Emily Fisher Landau dies at 102. #RIPEmilyFisherLandau

The “Rust” criminal case has new special prosecutors, as the old DA steps down. Additionally, Emily Fisher Landau, a New York arts philanthropist who played a key role in the success of both SITESantaFe and the O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, has passed away at the impressive age of 102. Furthermore, windy weather is on the horizon! @votergirl

The Santa Fe Reporter recently reported that the “Rust” criminal case is undergoing a change in prosecutors. The District Attorney has been removed from the case, and new special prosecutors have taken over. This comes after the tragic shooting on the set of the film “Rust,” which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Alec Baldwin, who was holding the gun that fired the fatal shot, has since been cooperating with the investigation.

In addition to this news, the Santa Fe arts community is also mourning the loss of Emily Fisher Landau, a well-known arts philanthropist who passed away at the age of 102. Landau was instrumental in supporting cultural organizations such as SITESantaFe and the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, both of which have contributed greatly to the artistic landscape of Santa Fe.

As if that wasn’t enough, it seems that strong winds are also on the way. Weather forecasters are predicting gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, which could cause power outages and other potential hazards. It’s important for residents to take precautions and stay safe during the windy weather.

All in all, it’s been a busy week for Santa Fe, with developments in both the legal arena and the cultural world. While it’s always sad to say goodbye to a beloved member of the community like Emily Fisher Landau, it’s heartening to see that her legacy will continue to live on through the institutions she supported. And while the winds may cause some inconvenience, the people of Santa Fe are no strangers to unpredictable weather and will doubtless weather the storm.

