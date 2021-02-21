Arturo Di Modica Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Arturo Di Modica has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 20. 2021.
Arturo Di Modica has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.
Arturo Di Modica, the artist who sculpted Charging Bull, the bronze statue in New York which became an iconic symbol of Wall Street, has died in his hometown in Sicily at age 80. https://t.co/XFZaafWdt5
— LSP (@lsposner) February 21, 2021
LSP @lsposner Arturo Di Modica, the artist who sculpted Charging Bull, the bronze statue in New York which became an iconic symbol of Wall Street, has died in his hometown in Sicily at age 80.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.