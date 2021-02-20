Arturo Modica Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Arturo Modica has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 19. 2021.
Arturo Modica has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.
The Italian artist Arturo Modica who created the iconic bronze sculpture depicting a bull rearing its horns, has passed away pic.twitter.com/e0V0pji5JJ
— Roberto Mulazzi (@robertomulazzi) February 20, 2021
The Italian artist Arturo Modica who created the iconic bronze sculpture depicting a bull rearing its horns, has passed away
