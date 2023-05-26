Arugula Pesto Recipe: Arugula Pesto Rockets to Whole30, Vegan, and Keto Diets | Recipe for Arugula Lovers

Easy Rocket Pesto Recipe

Introduction

If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to add some flavor to your meals, this Rocket Pesto Recipe is perfect for you. Also known as Arugula Pesto, this recipe uses walnuts instead of pine nuts and is vegan, paleo, whole30, and keto-friendly. Plus, it takes only a few minutes to make.

Ingredients

2 cups of fresh rocket or arugula leaves

1/2 cup of walnuts

2 garlic cloves

1/2 cup of extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup of nutritional yeast

1/4 teaspoon of salt

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Instructions

Start by washing the rocket or arugula leaves and drying them well. Add the leaves, walnuts, and garlic cloves to a food processor or blender and pulse until the mixture is coarsely chopped. With the food processor or blender running, slowly pour in the olive oil until the mixture is smooth and creamy. Add the nutritional yeast, salt, and lemon juice and pulse until everything is well combined. Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary. You can serve the pesto immediately or store it in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.

Ways to Use Rocket Pesto

There are many ways to use this delicious Rocket Pesto. Here are some ideas:

Spread it on toast or crackers

Add it to pasta or zoodles

Use it as a dip for veggies

Spread it on pizza crust before adding toppings

Use it as a marinade for grilled veggies or meat

Add it to soups or stews for extra flavor

Benefits of Rocket Pesto

Not only is this Rocket Pesto delicious, but it also has some health benefits. Here are some of them:

Walnuts are a great source of healthy fats and protein

Arugula is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals

Nutritional yeast is a good source of vitamin B12 for vegans and vegetarians

Olive oil is high in monounsaturated fats, which can help lower cholesterol levels

Garlic has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties

Lemon juice is high in vitamin C, which can boost your immune system

Conclusion

This Rocket Pesto Recipe is not only easy to make but also delicious and healthy. It’s perfect for anyone following a vegan, paleo, whole30, or keto diet. Plus, you can use it in many different ways to add flavor to your meals. Give it a try and enjoy!

