“Arundel High School discipline” : Arundel High School Student Disciplined for Sharing Video with Biased and Demeaning Language, as Reported by Administrators in Capital Gazette

Arundel High School Student Disciplined for Sharing Video Containing 'Biased and Demeaning' Language, According to Administrators

A student at Arundel High School in Maryland has been caught on video using “biased and demeaning” language that school administrators say violated the school system’s nondiscrimination policy. The video was airdropped to students before being brought to the attention of the administration, who contacted the student’s family and issued a letter to parents. The student had reportedly been asked to remove a hat bearing the Confederate flag, which is considered a symbol of hate by the school system. The incident comes after a video was shared using AirDrop around Severna Park High School in January, in which a student made threats of violence and used racial slurs and epithets.

News Source : Megan Loock

Source Link : Capital Gazette