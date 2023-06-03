Arvind Akela Kallu Interview Goes Viral: Pawan Singh’s Guru Dronacharya Connection Discussed on ENT LIVE

Trending News: Arvind Akela Kallu Interview

Why was Pawan Singh called Guru Dronacharya?

Arvind Akela Kallu, the Bhojpuri actor, recently gave an interview where he spoke about various topics related to the Bhojpuri film industry. One of the topics that caught the attention of the audience was his opinion on the controversy surrounding the nickname of Pawan Singh – Guru Dronacharya.

For those who are unaware, Pawan Singh is a Bhojpuri actor and singer who is known for his exceptional talent. He has a huge fan following and has given numerous hits in the industry. However, he has also been embroiled in several controversies, one of which is related to his nickname – Guru Dronacharya.

It all started when some people in the industry started calling him Guru Dronacharya. This name refers to the legendary teacher of the Kauravas and Pandavas in the epic Mahabharata. However, this nickname did not sit well with everyone, and some people found it disrespectful to the character of Dronacharya.

When Arvind Akela Kallu was asked about his opinion on this controversy, he stated that he did not see any harm in calling Pawan Singh Guru Dronacharya. He said that Pawan Singh is a talented artist who has helped many people in the industry, just like how Dronacharya helped his students in the epic. He also added that the nickname is just a way to show respect to Pawan Singh and his work.

However, not everyone shares the same opinion as Arvind Akela Kallu. Some people believe that calling someone Guru Dronacharya is disrespectful to the mythology and the character of Dronacharya. They argue that the character of Dronacharya was a complex one, and reducing it to just a nickname for an artist is not appropriate.

In conclusion, the controversy surrounding Pawan Singh’s nickname – Guru Dronacharya – continues to divide opinions in the Bhojpuri film industry. While some people see it as a way to show respect to the artist, others find it disrespectful to the mythology. It remains to be seen whether this controversy will die down or continue to be a topic of discussion in the future.

