Arvind Kejriwal blames law and order for shooting of two women in R K Puram, asserts Delhi would be safer under AAP government today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, stated on Sunday that if the law and order situation was under the AAP dispensation instead of the Lieutenant Governor, Delhi would be the safest place. He made this comment after two women were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in R K Puram in southwest Delhi. Kejriwal expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and criticized those responsible for handling the law and order situation in Delhi. The AAP has previously criticized Lt Governor V K Saxena over the worsening law and order situation in the city.

Gun violence Crime prevention Gun control Firearm safety Shooting incidents

News Source : PTI

Source Link :shooting | Two women shot dead in R K Puram: Delhi would’ve been safest had law and order been under Aam Aadmi Party government, says Arvind Kejriwal/