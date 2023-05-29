“Aryann Bhowmik Net Worth”: Actor Aryann Bhowmik: Age, Height, Weight, Net Worth, and Biography

Aryann Bhowmik Biography: The Journey of a Young Actor

Early Life and Education

Aryann Bhowmik is a young and talented actor hailing from Kolkata, India. He was born on 22nd October 1992 in Kolkata, West Bengal. His father is a businessman, and his mother is a homemaker. Aryann completed his schooling from South Point High School in Kolkata and pursued his graduation from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata. He was always passionate about acting and pursued it as a career, despite coming from a non-filmy background.

Career in Acting

Aryann Bhowmik started his acting career in 2015 with the Bengali film ‘Mahanayak Uttam Kumar’. He played the role of a young Uttam Kumar in the film and received critical acclaim for his performance. He went on to act in several Bengali films, including ‘Arshinagar’, ‘Antarleen’, ‘Asamapta’, ‘Posto’, and ‘Haami’. His performance in the film ‘Asamapta’ earned him a nomination for the Best Supporting Actor award at the Filmfare Awards East.

In 2020, Aryann Bhowmik made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the film ‘Operation Parindey’, directed by Sanjay Gadhvi. He played the role of Montu, a young and ambitious gangster, and received appreciation for his performance. The film released on ZEE5 and marked Aryann’s entry into the national film industry.

Apart from films, Aryann has also acted in a popular Bengali web series called ‘Charitraheen’. He played the role of Kiran, a young and passionate photographer, who falls in love with the lead character, Naina. The series received critical acclaim and was a huge hit among the audience.

Personal Life and Hobbies

Aryann Bhowmik is 28 years old and stands at a height of 5 feet 8 inches. He weighs around 70 kg and has a fit and athletic body. He is a fitness enthusiast and loves to work out regularly to keep himself in shape. Apart from acting, Aryann loves to travel and explore new places. He is also an avid reader and enjoys reading books on various topics.

Net Worth and Achievements

Aryann Bhowmik’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. He has earned a significant amount through his acting career and brand endorsements. Aryann has won several awards and nominations for his performances in films and web series. He won the Best Actor award at the 2021 Filmfare Awards East for his performance in the film ‘Habji Gabji’.

Conclusion

Aryann Bhowmik is a talented and versatile actor, who has made a mark in the Bengali and Hindi film industries. He has a bright future ahead and is sure to achieve great heights in his career. With his dedication, hard work, and passion for acting, Aryann has become a role model for many aspiring actors in the country.

Source Link :Aryann Bhowmik Biography (Actor), Age, Height, Weight, Net Worth & More/

Aryann Bhowmik career Aryann Bhowmik family background Aryann Bhowmik early life Aryann Bhowmik awards and achievements Aryann Bhowmik upcoming projects.